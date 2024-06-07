Business and Professional Women's Club presents awards, scholarships at annual banquet

Thirteen High school students across Genesee County received 1000.00 scholarships for further education.

President Vicki Wolak, along with committee members, awarded thirteen scholarships to Genesee County students from various high schools. Peggy Johnson presented the candidates with an award certificate, from which each received a thousand-dollar scholarship.

Abrianna Gabriel, Batavia/GVB

Aleeza Idrees, Batavia/GVB

Anna Varland, Batavia, GVB

Julia Preston, Batavia

Ryan Fazio, Batavia

Lindsey Steffenilla, LeRoy

Maia Rose Zerillo, Notre Dame

Nina Bartz, Notre Dame

Sayda Bush, Oakfield/GVB

Evertt Hartz, Pembroke

Matthew Doeringer, Batavia

Anna Long, LeRoy

Brittany Johnson, Alexander/GVB

Sarah Forness, Pembroke/GVB

Ed Spence presented Sarah Forness, Pembroke GVB, with the Jill Spence Memorial Scholarship Fund award.

Donna West, committee chair, presented service awards to the following non-profit organizations in Genesee County. Each received a check for 400.00.

Batavia City Schools, Heart of Kindness

Bethany Volunteer Fire Department

Byron Bergen FFA

Genesee Cancer Assistance

Warrior House of WNY

Bobbi Norton received the 2023 Woman of the Year award, which the club presented at the May meeting but also recognized at this meeting.

President Vicki Wolak

Abrianna Gabriel was one of thirteen recipients who received a scholarship by Peggy Johnson

Ed Spence, presented the Jill Spence Memorial Award to Sarah Forness, Pembroke

Donna West presented a service award to Byron Bergen FFA

