Business and Professional Women's Club presents awards, scholarships at annual banquet

President Vicki Wolak, along with committee members, awarded thirteen scholarships to Genesee County students from various high schools. Peggy Johnson presented the candidates with an award certificate, from which each received a thousand-dollar scholarship.
- Abrianna Gabriel, Batavia/GVB
- Aleeza Idrees, Batavia/GVB
- Anna Varland, Batavia, GVB
- Julia Preston, Batavia
- Ryan Fazio, Batavia
- Lindsey Steffenilla, LeRoy
- Maia Rose Zerillo, Notre Dame
- Nina Bartz, Notre Dame
- Sayda Bush, Oakfield/GVB
- Evertt Hartz, Pembroke
- Matthew Doeringer, Batavia
- Anna Long, LeRoy
- Brittany Johnson, Alexander/GVB
- Sarah Forness, Pembroke/GVB
Ed Spence presented Sarah Forness, Pembroke GVB, with the Jill Spence Memorial Scholarship Fund award.
Donna West, committee chair, presented service awards to the following non-profit organizations in Genesee County. Each received a check for 400.00.
- Batavia City Schools, Heart of Kindness
- Bethany Volunteer Fire Department
- Byron Bergen FFA
- Genesee Cancer Assistance
- Warrior House of WNY
Bobbi Norton received the 2023 Woman of the Year award, which the club presented at the May meeting but also recognized at this meeting.
