Coyotes defeat the Penguins 3-1 in Men's League Hockey Championship

Kioti Tractor Coyotes beat the Pellegrino Auto Sales Penguins 3-1, on Sunday at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena to win the Batavia Men's League Hockey Championship.

After a scoreless first period, fourteen seconds into the second period, the Coyotes scored a goal by Nick Busch with assists fom Dan Calkins and Pierce Corbelli. Thirteen seconds later, the Penguins tied it up 1-1 on an unassisted goal by Dylan Versage.

The Penguins got back-to-back penalties late in the second, and with five minutes left, Busch scored his second goal on the power play to give the Coyotes the lead going in the locker room and ice re-surface.

In the third period, Busch scores his third goal for the hat trick on passes from Joe Mahler and Dan Calkins to secure the victory and give the championship to the Coyotes, managed by Tom Martell.

Busch said he's proud of his teammate's effort in the game.

"We have a great group of guys," he said. "Everybody skated hard. Everybody played hard all year."

He called Jerod Penke, Coyotes' goalie and the game's MVP, the best player in the league.

"This is my first ever championship, and the BMHL, it's a whole lot of fun," Penke said. "This group of guys has been really fun this year, and went out and played really good all year, came in first, I think, in the regular season, came and won it all. It was great to do it with these guys."

Radio Broadcaster Steven Pies, announcing the game for 1490 WBTA, interviews Guy and joe Pellegrino from Pellegrino Auto Sales during the second intermission.

Tom Martell , team sponsor for Kioti Tractor, pictured with his sons Nick and Tim.

