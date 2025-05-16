Flag Football: Batavia dominates Williamson/Sodus/Marion in sectional opening round, 25-6

Batavia dominated opening round of sectionals Thursday evening at Van Detta stadium in Pre-quarter round vs Williamson-Sodus-Marion 25-6

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia defeated Williamson/Sodus/Marion 25-6 Thursday night in the Section V Class C Flag Football pre-quarterfinals, jumping out to a 25-0 halftime lead and controlling the game from start to finish.

“We wanted to set the tone early,” senior linebacker Jaimin Macdonald said. “Everyone was locked in from the first snap.”

Batavia’s defense consistently set up the offense with short fields. Macdonald grabbed two interceptions and finished with five flag pulls. Junior free safety Libby Grazioplene added another interception. Senior defensive ends Kylee Brennan and Nicole Doeringer each recorded seven flag pulls, with Brennan making two tackles for loss and Doeringer three.

Doeringer opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. Macdonald went 7-for-12 passing for 54 yards and three touchdowns, all to sophomore wide receiver Leilah Manuel, who finished with four catches for 28 yards.

Macdonald also rushed for 29 yards on four carries. Grazioplene led the team with 31 rushing yards on three carries.

Batavia advanced to the Class C quarterfinals and will play the winner of Gananda vs. Rochester Prep on Monday, May 19. Game time and location are to be announced.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene