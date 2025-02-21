Hockey Sectionals: BND United skates through Churchville-Chili 8-1

Jameson Motyka scores a goal early in the first period for BND United. Photo by Steve Ognibene

A packed house on Thursday for the Section V Class B quarterfinal in hockey had plenty of reasons to cheer as Batavia Notre Dame United dominated Churchville-Chili for an 8-1 win.

United outshot CC 38-17.

Jameson Motyka scored 5 goals, a hat-trick, coming within in the first eight minutes.

"In the first couple minutes, we started off kind of slow, but once we put the first one in, they just started coming real quick," Motyka said. "In the second period, we kind of took a step back, and then we went back at it in the third. It was a good period to end on going into the next game."

Churchville-Chili’s lone goal was in the second period on a shot by Anthony Indiano.

Point totals for BND United:

Jameson Motyka – 5 goals, 2 assists

Brady Johnson – 1 goal, 3 assists

Jake Hutchins – 1 goal, 1 assists

Sam Pies – 3 assists

Cadan Shamp - 1 goal

Chase Cummings - 1 assist

Will Stevens - 1 assist

Maggie Buchholz - 1 assist

Luke Staley - 1 assist

Goalie- Rhys Tanner - 1 assist, stopped 16 shots in net

BND United, seeded second in the tournament, plays this Wednesday at home vs #3 seed Webster Schroder at 6 p.m.

