It's science! Batavia comes out on top at 15th annual Tech Wars

Skimmer cars, robotics, SUMO bots, battle soccer bots, and a dozen other events designed to stretch area school students' STEM skills were among the activities during the 15th annual Tech Wars on Thursday at Genesee Community College.
Local companies sponsored the event, hosted by GCEDC, including Liberty Pumps, Graham, Barilla, and Amanda.
When it was time to score the events, Batavia came out on top at both the high school and middle school levels.
Middle school standings:
- Batavia
- Dansville
- Warsaw
High School:
- Batavia
- Dansville
- Geneseo
