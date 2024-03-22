It's science! Batavia comes out on top at 15th annual Tech Wars

Skimmer Cars drew a big crowd at the 15th Annual G.L.O.W. Region Tech Wars Competition at Genesee Community College.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Skimmer cars, robotics, SUMO bots, battle soccer bots, and a dozen other events designed to stretch area school students' STEM skills were among the activities during the 15th annual Tech Wars on Thursday at Genesee Community College.

Local companies sponsored the event, hosted by GCEDC, including Liberty Pumps, Graham, Barilla, and Amanda.

When it was time to score the events, Batavia came out on top at both the high school and middle school levels.

Middle school standings:

Batavia Dansville Warsaw

High School:

Batavia Dansville Geneseo

To view or purchase photos, click here.

From left, Genesee Valley BOCES Students Tommy Condidorio from LeRoy and Justin Valyear (Alexander) Robotics

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Wesley Fisher from Batavia Middle School at Lumber Labyrinth

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Mystery Challenge drop horizontal airplane, 1st place Cooper Konieczny and Myles Wahr from Batavia High School

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Genesee Valley BOCES students Kylie Paddock of Le Roy and Notre Dame's Matthew Rogers demonstrate the ACDC system

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia High School Matthew Doeringer wins the opening round of the SUMO Bot competition

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Catapult competition launched to new heights

Photo by Steve Ognibene