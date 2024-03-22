 Skip to main content

It's science! Batavia comes out on top at 15th annual Tech Wars

By Steve Ognibene
Skimmer Cars drew a big crowd at the 15th Annual G.L.O.W. Region Tech Wars Competition at Genesee Community College Photo by Steve Ognibene
Skimmer Cars drew a big crowd at the 15th Annual G.L.O.W. Region Tech Wars Competition at Genesee Community College.  
Photo by Steve Ognibene

Skimmer cars, robotics, SUMO bots, battle soccer bots, and a dozen other events designed to stretch area school students' STEM skills were among the activities during the 15th annual Tech Wars on Thursday at Genesee Community College.

Local companies sponsored the event, hosted by GCEDC, including Liberty Pumps, Graham, Barilla, and Amanda.  

When it was time to score the events, Batavia came out on top at both the high school and middle school levels.

Middle school standings:

  1. Batavia
  2. Dansville
  3. Warsaw

 

High School:

  1. Batavia
  2. Dansville
  3. Geneseo

Tommy Condidorio from LeRoy and Justin Valyear (Alexander) Robotics Photo by Steve Ognibene
From left, Genesee Valley BOCES Students Tommy Condidorio from LeRoy and Justin Valyear (Alexander) Robotics  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Wesley Fisher from Batavia Middle school at Lumber Labyrinth Photo by Steve Ognibene
Wesley Fisher from Batavia Middle School at  Lumber Labyrinth  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Mystery Challenge drop horizontal airplane, 1st place Myles Wahr, Cooper Konieczny from Batavia High School Photo by Steve Ognibene
Mystery Challenge drop horizontal airplane,  1st place Cooper Konieczny and Myles Wahr from Batavia High School  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
BOCES students LeRoy Kylie Paddock and Notre-Dame Matthew Rogers demostrate the ACDC system Photo by Steve Ognibene
Genesee Valley BOCES students Kylie Paddock of Le Roy and Notre Dame's Matthew Rogers demonstrate the ACDC system  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Batavia High School Matthew Doeringer wins the opening round of the SUMO Bot competition Photo by Steve Ognibene
Batavia High School Matthew Doeringer wins the opening round of the SUMO Bot competition  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Catapult competition launched to new heights Photo by Steve Ognibene
Catapult competition launched to new heights  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Battlebot Soccer Photo by Steve Ognibene
Battlebot Soccer  
Photo by Steve Ognibene

