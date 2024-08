Tommy DeCarlo and his band headlines Batavia Downs for its final summer performance friday evening Photo by Steve Ognibene

It was a big night at Batavia Downs on Friday for fans of masterful lead singers.

Teo hitmaker from the 70s and 80s took the stage in separate sets.

Jason Scheff, former lead singer of Chicago performed first, followed by Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston.

It made for a summer night for some of classic rocks biggest hits.

Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of Boston Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Jason Scheff longtime singer of Chicago Photo by Steve Ognibene