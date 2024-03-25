Kings defeat Stars 6-1 in Men’s League Hockey Championship

Team championship members and coach Charlie O'Geen of the BMHL Newstead Holmes Kings

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Newstead Holmes Kings beat Kelly's Holland Inn Stars 6-1 on Sunday at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena to win the Batavia Men's League Hockey Championship.

The Stars came out of the locker room hot, opening the first period with three goals by Dan, Evan Eckerson, and David Holtz.

"We knew going in that they were going to come out flying, and we just had to play our game," said Evan Eckerson. "Gary, our goalie, he played a hell of a game, and you can't really ask anything else of him. He didn't allow go until 10 seconds left in the game. We started off with a not the greatest goal. But hey, they all count. They all look the same on the score sheet. That got us on the board and that got us the momentum to keep going through the first period and building a good lead."

In the second period, the Stars received a costly penalty. Shane Wiseman scored a power-play goal, assisted by Mitch Ernst.

Kellys Holland Inn Stars kept the pressure on the Kings throughout the second and third periods and got some quality shots on goaltender Gary Schum.

"This team has been all about energy, checking the whole season long, and today they did a great job in front of me, pressuring the puck, resolving the turnovers and then defensively, man, they were just great in our own zone today," said Schum.

The Kings' netminder kept the Stars scoreless through four penalty kill opportunities in the third period until, with 9.3 seconds left in the game, Jason Hauesser gave up the shutout.

Evan Eckerson added two more goals late in the third period to get the hat-trick and also game MVP.

Charlie O'Geen, the last original active member, now coach of the Stars, won his sixth championship.

"We won the championship with Charlie a couple of years ago," Eckerson said. "There's no better guy. No better guy who deserves it more. He's one of the first ones. He's been here since the start, and he's still here, still winning championships, picking championship teams. So Charlie deserves it all."

Interviews by Kings players MVP Evan Eckerson and Goaltender Gary Schum

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene