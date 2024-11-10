Lady Bees drop sectional volleyball final to a tough Bloomfield squad in three sets

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Byron-Bergen lost the Class C2 volleyball championship on Friday with a 3-0 loss to Bloomfield.

Sets:

25-13

25-15

25-13

Bloomfield had not lost a set all season.

The Bees finish 18-2 on the year.

