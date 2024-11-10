 Skip to main content

Lady Bees drop sectional volleyball final to a tough Bloomfield squad in three sets

By Steve Ognibene
Byron-Bergen lost the Class C2 volleyball championship on Friday with a 3-0 loss to Bloomfield.

Sets:

  • 25-13
  • 25-15
  • 25-13

Bloomfield had not lost a set all season.  

The Bees finish 18-2 on the year. 

