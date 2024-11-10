Lady Bees drop sectional volleyball final to a tough Bloomfield squad in three sets

Byron-Bergen lost the Class C2 volleyball championship on Friday with a 3-0 loss to Bloomfield.
Sets:
- 25-13
- 25-15
- 25-13
Bloomfield had not lost a set all season.
The Bees finish 18-2 on the year.
