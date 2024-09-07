Lady Blue Devils bring Eastridge to five sets but come up short

Senior Ava Anderson going for a kill versus Eastridge.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia Girls volleyball squad played Eastridge Thursday evening for a close back and forth matchup. In the first set Batavia came back to edge a deficit 26-24.

Eastridge won the next two sets 25-22 and 25-19.

In the fourth Batavia didn’t give up hope and maintained a small lead to win 25-21. In the fifth and deciding set Eastridge scored some points off the serve to keep the game flowing for them to win 15-8.

For Batavia, Sofia Branch had 5 kills and 16 digs, Julia Plath 10 digs, Ava Anderson 21 digs and 4 kills, 7 Aces.

For Eastridge, Josslyn Siembor had 13 kills and Isabella Nelson 22 digs.

Batavia's Record is 1-1.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Lily Gray setting the ball for a kill.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia going for a block at the net.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Senior Sofia Branch going for a kill.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavias defense blocking at the net. Photo by Steve Ognibene