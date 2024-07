Radio Controlled cars drew some attention Monday afternoon for participants at the fair.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Food, fun and lots to do and see at the Genesee County Fair on Monday.

The Midway opens Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the annual Genesee County Fair Parade starts at 630 p.m.

