Motyka's pair of second period goals and BND United Tanner records shutout against Portside in 3-0 win

A battle at SUNY Brockport on Thursday between Batavia Notre Dame United and the Portside Royals ended with a 3-0 win for BND.

In the second period, Jameson Motyka scored the first goal of the game, unassisted a couple of minutes in

Four minutes later, Sam Pies passed to Motyka for his second score.

The score was unchanged until a couple of minutes left in the game. Chris Cummings scored the third goal off a dump-in zone, which was off the glass and ricocheted into a misplay by the goalie.

Each side fired 29 shots on goal during the game.

BND's Rhys Tanner stopped all 29 shots from Portside to record the shutout. He also noted his 1,000th career save.

"You got to be community," Tanner said after the game. "You got to communicate with the D. If they get the puck, I tell them one, one on one, or the two on. I just tell them back, back, back, rim out, if you got to get the puck out. It's fine; as long as they don't have possession, they can't score. That is what our philosophy is. So we just stuck to the 1-1-3. It worked really well. They couldn't get out of the zone."

United is now 6-3-2 and on the road to play New Hartford, Friday at 7 p.m.

