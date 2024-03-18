Much appreciation shown for volunteers at Byron Fire Department’s annual dinner

Byron Fire Department 2023 service award recipients, Photo by Steve Ognibene

Byron Fire Department held it’s 2024 recognition and installation of officers Saturday evening at the fire hall. More than 100 people attended the event to honor volunteers who have served in the department.

In the 2023 year of review presented by Captain Brandon Crossett, there were 226 total calls, 168 of which were EMS calls. John Durand had 196 Calls, Bob Mruczek 167, Edward Sharp 137, Brandon Crossett 126.

A moment of silence was given to Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello who passed away on March 10 in the line of duty. A 50/50 raffle was raised for the family of Sgt. Sanfratello. The winner chose to give their winning proceeds towards the total raised, which was $230.

In 2023 some significant mentions included the town board and community used funds to purchase a new town park and Byron rescue ambulance.

The Ladies Auxiliary presented awards that totaled 185 service years, and member of the year was Morgan Leaton.

Award highlights:

2023 Firefighter of the Year - Michael Alexander

Acknowledgement of Chiefs Award – Cory Russell

Most Training hours in Genesee County - Michael Alexander, 201

Training Award - Brandon Crossett 132 hrs

EMS Award - Debra Buck-Leaton EMT of the Year

Dedication of Service Award - Fire Chief Bob Mruczek

Recognitions:

Ken McKendrick Jr, 45 years of service

David Barringer, 50 years of service

Jim Hutchinson, 55 years of service

Other awards were given to, Pete Lochner, Steve Lochner, Joe Wells, Joshua Woika, Tammy Wells, Lori Mruczek, Morgan Leaton and Julia Wasinger.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Byron Fire Department 2024 installation of Officers.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

From left, Chief Bob Mruczek presenting special awards to Pete Lochner, Steve Lochner, Joe Wells.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

From left, special awards went to Tammy Wells, Lori Mruczek, Morgan Leaton, Julia Wasinger.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

A standing ovation was given to David Barringer for 50 years of service.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Firefighter of the Year, Michael Alexander.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Cory Russell was presented the Chiefs Award by Bob Mruczek.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

From left, Tyler Lang presents Brandon Crossett and Michael Alexander with top training service hours awards.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

From left, Kaleena Neal-Smith and Bob Mruczek present Debra Buck-Leaton with the EMT of the Year Award.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Ladies Auxillary combined 185 years of dedication to the Byron Fire Department.

Photo by Steve Ognibene