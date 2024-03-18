Much appreciation shown for volunteers at Byron Fire Department’s annual dinner

Byron Fire Department held it’s 2024 recognition and installation of officers Saturday evening at the fire hall. More than 100 people attended the event to honor volunteers who have served in the department.
In the 2023 year of review presented by Captain Brandon Crossett, there were 226 total calls, 168 of which were EMS calls. John Durand had 196 Calls, Bob Mruczek 167, Edward Sharp 137, Brandon Crossett 126.
A moment of silence was given to Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello who passed away on March 10 in the line of duty. A 50/50 raffle was raised for the family of Sgt. Sanfratello. The winner chose to give their winning proceeds towards the total raised, which was $230.
In 2023 some significant mentions included the town board and community used funds to purchase a new town park and Byron rescue ambulance.
The Ladies Auxiliary presented awards that totaled 185 service years, and member of the year was Morgan Leaton.
Award highlights:
2023 Firefighter of the Year - Michael Alexander
Acknowledgement of Chiefs Award – Cory Russell
Most Training hours in Genesee County - Michael Alexander, 201
Training Award - Brandon Crossett 132 hrs
EMS Award - Debra Buck-Leaton EMT of the Year
Dedication of Service Award - Fire Chief Bob Mruczek
Recognitions:
Ken McKendrick Jr, 45 years of service
David Barringer, 50 years of service
Jim Hutchinson, 55 years of service
Other awards were given to, Pete Lochner, Steve Lochner, Joe Wells, Joshua Woika, Tammy Wells, Lori Mruczek, Morgan Leaton and Julia Wasinger.
To view or purchase photos, click here.
Photos by Steve Ognibene