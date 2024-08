OHMS band packed the downtown Jackson Square Friday evening in downtown Batavia.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

As part of the weekly summer concert series in Jackson Square, the OHMS band took to the stage Friday evening and drew a couple hundred people to downtown Batavia for an evening of entertainment.

The six-piece band, consisting of music artists from around Genesee County, was enjoyed by many followers dancing in their seat and around the venue.

Next up in the concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. is Old Hippies on Aug. 23, and it concludes with the Bluesway Band on Aug. 30.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

