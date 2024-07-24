Photos: 185th Genesee County Fair Parade

By Steve Ognibene Jul 24, 2024, 2:51pm This page is only available to Early Access supporters. Sign up to get access. Large crowds gathered Tuesday afternoon of the 185th annual Genesee County Fair parade. Photo by Steve Ognibene Over 200 people gathered on Tuesday evening for the annual Genessee County Fair Parade, which drew people from all around Western New York. Photo by Steve Ognibene Photo by Steve Ognibene Assemblyman Steve Hawley tossing some candy to fair goers. Photo by Steve Ognibene Genesee County Fair Queen, Gabriella Zocco Photo by Steve Ognibene Elba Onion Queen Photo by Steve Ognibene Alexander band drum corp. Photo by Steve Ognibene Adventure Calls rafter Todd Mogenhan Photo by Steve Ognibene Photo by Steve Ognibene Photo by Steve Ognibene Genesee County Fair news