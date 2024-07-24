 Skip to main content

Photos: 185th Genesee County Fair Parade

By Steve Ognibene
Large crowds gathered Tuesday afternoon of the 185th annual Genesee County Fair parade. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Over 200 people gathered on Tuesday evening for the annual Genessee County Fair Parade, which drew people from all around Western New York.

Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Assemblyman Steve Hawley tossing some candy to fair goers. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Genesee County Fair Queen, Gabriella Zocco Photo by Steve Ognibene
Elba Onion Queen Photo by Steve Ognibene
Alexander band drum corp. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Adventure Calls rafter Todd Mogenhan Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
