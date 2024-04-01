Photos: A thrill every lap -- Xtreme International Ice Racing at Dave McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

Fans from all across the area came to watch Xtreme international ice racing on Friday and Saturday evening at the Dave McCarthy memorial Ice Arena.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

For fans of vehicle racing, the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena was the place to be, with motorbikes and four-wheelers among the motorized machines taking to the frozen surface for fast trips around the track.

Anthony Barlow started Extreme Ice Racing 20 years ago, met Robbie Nichols in Elmira 15 years ago, and Nichols became a friend and supporter of the sport.

Last year, Nichols brought Extreme Ice Racing to Batavia for the first time.

"We got a few different classes," Barlow said. "We got the speedway bikes that go from zero to 60 in under three seconds, and they have no brakes. And we've got the four-wheelers, which people can really relate to because most people have a four-wheeler, and you've got the flat-track bikes. You've got the kids racing cars, people love kids, and then you've got the go-karts. So when people come, you never know what you can get with ice racing."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

