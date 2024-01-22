Photos: Batavia Ski Team mounts strong effort at Swain

Ski Team ready for race day at Swain.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Ski Team competed in a double race (two runs of giant slalom and one run of slalom) on Saturday on Wheels Run at Swain.

It was a bitterly cold day with sweeping winds and snow later in the afternoon. Recent snowmaking on the headwall left the top of the course with 'golf ball'-like snowballs in parts of the race hill. This can make the terrain choppy.

The morning giant slalom landed Lily Wagner in 14th place and Abby Bestine in 20th. Freshman Nolan Radley was the top boys finisher at 20th, Ethan Bradley at 25th, and Gunnar Pietrzykowski at 35th. Ben Stone crashed in his first run but had a second run good enough for 16th.

The afternoon Slalom netted senior Ben Stone a monster 7th-place run. Ethan Bradley was 21st, Nolan Radley was 29th, and Gunnar Pietrzykowski was 35th. For the girls, Lily Wagner was 15th, and Abby Bestine was 18th.

The ski team will next be in action on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Swain.

Information provided by Coach Matthew Holman, Batavia Ski Team

To view the race results, click here.

To view or purchase photos, click here

Girls Varsity, Lily Wagner

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Girls Varsity, Abby Bestine

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Boys Varsity, Ben Stone

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Boys Varsity, Ethan Bradley

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Boys Varsity, Nolan Radley

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Boys Varsity, Gunnar Pietrzykowski

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Modified Class, Emersyn Mager

Photo by Steve Ognibene