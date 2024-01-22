 Skip to main content

Photos: Batavia Ski Team mounts strong effort at Swain

By Steve Ognibene
Batavia Ski Team ready for race day at Swain. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Ski Team ready for race day at Swain.  
Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Ski Team competed in a double race (two runs of giant slalom and one run of slalom) on Saturday on Wheels Run at Swain.

It was a bitterly cold day with sweeping winds and snow later in the afternoon. Recent snowmaking on the headwall left the top of the course with 'golf ball'-like snowballs in parts of the race hill. This can make the terrain choppy.

The morning giant slalom landed Lily Wagner in 14th place and Abby Bestine in 20th. Freshman Nolan Radley was the top boys finisher at 20th, Ethan Bradley at 25th, and Gunnar Pietrzykowski at 35th. Ben Stone crashed in his first run but had a second run good enough for 16th.

The afternoon Slalom netted senior Ben Stone a monster 7th-place run. Ethan Bradley was 21st, Nolan Radley was 29th, and Gunnar Pietrzykowski was 35th. For the girls, Lily Wagner was 15th, and Abby Bestine was 18th.

The ski team will next be in action on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Swain.

Information provided by Coach Matthew Holman, Batavia Ski Team

To view the race results, click here.

To view or purchase photos, click here.
Girls Varsity, Lily Wagner Photo by Steve Ognibene
Girls Varsity, Lily Wagner  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Girls Varsity, Abby Bestine Photo by Steve Ognibene
Girls Varsity, Abby Bestine  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Ben Stone Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Ben Stone  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Ethan Bradley Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Ethan Bradley  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Nolan Radley Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Nolan Radley  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Gunnar Pietrzykowski Photo by Steve Ognibene
Boys Varsity, Gunnar Pietrzykowski  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Modified Class, Emersyn Mager Photo by Steve Ognibene
Modified Class, Emersyn Mager  
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Modified Class, Lucas DeVay Photo by Steve Ognibene
Modified Class, Lucas DeVay  
Photo by Steve Ognibene

Authentically Local