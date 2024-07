Lots of rides at the Fair to entertain families.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Midway was the Genesee County Fair's popular entertainment destination on Thursday, with families enjoying perfect fair weather for rides and games.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene