Photos: Hawkins & Casper highlights Tracy B's in Le Roy

By Steve Ognibene
Hawkins and Casper entertained music lovers at Tracy B's Farmhouse and Brewery last evening in LeRoy. Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Hawkins and Casper entertained music lovers at Tracy B's Farmhouse and Brewery last evening in LeRoy.  Photo by Steve Ognibene

Josh Hawkins and Philip Casper performed at Tracy B's Farmhouse and Brewery on Friday evening in Le Roy.  The duo plays on weekends throughout Genesee County and travels around Western New York.  Click here for information on future gigs. 

Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Phil Casper  Photo by Steve Ognibene
Josh Hawkins Photo by Steve Ognibene
Josh Hawkins   Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Josh Hawkins   Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
Josh Hawkins   Photo by Steve Ognibene

