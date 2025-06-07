Photos: Hawkins & Casper highlights Tracy B's in Le Roy

Hawkins and Casper entertained music lovers at Tracy B's Farmhouse and Brewery last evening in LeRoy. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Josh Hawkins and Philip Casper performed at Tracy B's Farmhouse and Brewery on Friday evening in Le Roy. The duo plays on weekends throughout Genesee County and travels around Western New York. Click here for information on future gigs.

Phil Casper Photo by Steve Ognibene

Josh Hawkins Photo by Steve Ognibene

Josh Hawkins Photo by Steve Ognibene