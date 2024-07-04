Photos: Third Eye Blind headlines Darien Lake

Stephan Jenkins, lead singer for Three Eye Blind. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Third Eye Blind played the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, with support acts Arizona and Yellow Card.

The band is taking its Summer of Gods Tour through the U.S. in June, July, and August.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene