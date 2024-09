Pitbull with his dancers on Friday evening at Darien Lake.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

On a cooler rainy September Friday night, it didn’t stop anyone from dancing and grooving to T-Pain, who opened for Pitbull at Darien Lake Amphitheater.

A sold-out 22,000 plus crowd packed the venue to greatest hits by both performers including a few dressed up Pitbull outfits.

T-Pain opened for Pitbull.

