Softball: Batavia tops Alexander 9-4 behind Almekinder’s 14 strikeouts

Arianna Almekinder strikes out 14 and picks up win on the mound at Batavia High School Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia defeated Alexander 9-4 on Wednesday, improving to 8-11 on the season. Alexander dropped to 8-10.

Arianna Almekinder earned the win for Batavia, striking out 14 batters. Almekinder followed up Monday’s 20-strikeout performance against Brockport with another strong outing in the circle.

Kyleigh Kabel went 2-for-3 at the plate. Libby Grazeoplene hit a three-run home run. Hannah Carney delivered a two-RBI double. Drew Stevens and Gabby Smith each added RBI singles.

Batavia scored two runs in the first inning, five in the fourth, and two in the fifth. Alexander scored one run in the first, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh.

Batavia will play in the first round of sectionals on Friday.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene