Tennis: Batavia tennis falls to HFL in sectionals, ending season at 8-8

Batavia played a tough HFL team Tuesday afternoon in opening round of sectionals. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batavia’s varsity tennis team ended its season with a 5-0 loss to Honeoye Falls-Lima in the sectional tournament on Tuesday, finishing the year with an 8-8 record.

Finn Halpin “battled the Class B1 Singles Champion in a well-played and competitive match,” said Head Coach Tom Redband.

Halpin advanced to individual State Qualifiers, scheduled for Friday, with the chance to advance to States at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“We had a tough draw playing HFL, who had a very difficult team schedule due to their division in Monroe County and a lower seed, but the team fought hard against a formidable opponent, and I was proud of that,” Redband said.

“The most satisfying part of the season is seeing new players come out for the team and grow to love the game and hopefully continue to play as a lifelong sport,” Redband said. “I would encourage more kids to try the sport of tennis, no matter what school they attend. It’s a good environment, the vibe is positive, it’s an individual sport wrapped into a team sport, and there is usually a place for a range of abilities.”

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene