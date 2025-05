Tennis: Halpin advances to state qualifiers as Batavia poised for team sectional play

Batavia Tennis rounds up this past weekend on some postive match wins and gearing up towards sectionals.

Batavia played in Class B individual sectionals on Saturday.

Saturday's results:

Finn Halpin advanced to the State Qualifiers

Halpin defeated Jack Stanton (Pal-Mac)-10-0

Halpin defeated Nathaniel Chaffee (Penn Yan)-10-

Halpin lost to Jack Currin (Leroy) in semis, 10- 6

In a playback match, Halpin defeated Aidan Dallos 0-6, 6-0, 6-0. Halpin advances to state qualifiers

Talyn Kennedy defeated Brenyn Shulla (Newark)-10-2

Kennedy defeats Cole Snyder (Wayco)-10-7

Kennedy lost to Jack McLean (HFL) in qtrs-10-5

In playbacks, Kennedy lost to Aidan Dallos (Penn Yan)-10-4 (eliminated)

Sunday team results:

Batavia lost to Victor 7-0 to drop to 7-7 on the season.

Team sectionals on Monday. The team's final regular season match is on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at home vs. Greece Athena/Odyssey.

