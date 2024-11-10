 Skip to main content

Volleyball: Le Roy battles back from first set deficit to claim C1 sectional title

By Steve Ognibene
Fourth set final celebration LeRoy Knights claim victory. Photo by Steve Ognibene
Le Roy made its fifth-straight appearance in a volleyball sectional champion game on Friday and came away with its third title in that span.

After Avon won the first set 25-20, Le Roy won three straight (25-15, 25-22, 26-24) to secure the Class C1 title.

"That (last) set was definitely a nail-biter," said senior Kylee Green. "I mean, we got down on ourselves, but we realized that we needed to pick it up to win, play our game and do what we do best. So I knew I had to pick my head up. I got down a few times, but I knew I had to focus, get the serves that I got and pick it up for the team."

Stats:

  • Kylee Green, nine service points, two aces, 19 digs
  • Sierra Burk, eight service points, two aces, 16 digs, three kills
  • Kylie Wilson, seven service points, two aces,19 digs
  • Shea Williams, 14 digs, 11 kills, one block
  • Eleah Dowell, nine kills, five blocks
  • Gabby Zitz, eight kills, five blocks

Le Roy's tournament all-stars were Gabby Zitz, Green, and the MVP was freshman Shea Williams.

VIdeo by Philp Mangefrida
