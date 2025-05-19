Oakfield-Alabama residents to vote on $25.6 million budget Tuesday

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District has a 2025-26 budget of $25,555,345 -- a 2.13% increase from the current academic spending plan -- for voters on Tuesday.

If approved, it will introduce significant changes to the OACS District, including the purchase of three new diesel-powered buses, enhanced funding for contractual and equipment expenditures, and increased investment in instructional facilities and services.

Notable areas of expanded support include special education, substitute teaching, textbook procurement, athletics instruction, career and technical education, and mental health counseling.

Additionally, $5.33 million is proposed to fund expenses necessary for the completion of the 2025 Capital Project, which aims to refurbish the OACS track, football field, and its associated parking lot. To offset these financial allocations, reductions will be made to line items such as instructional salaries, media and library funds, co-curricular activities, BOCES services, and the summer school program, which saw ‘insufficient turnout’, according to Principal Matthew Peterson.

Taxpayers can expect a 2.5% tax levy increase, if passed, from last year.

Since the tax levy increase exceeds the tax cap limit, the district is required by law to obtain a 60% or higher approval rate from voters in order to pass the proposed budget.

The district office has stated that its primary point of focus with this year’s budget is maintaining the ability to provide quality instruction to students and revitalizing on-campus facilities.