Zoom Café is Officially Open for Business

Submitted photo.

Zoom Café, nestled on Main Street in Oakfield, has officially opened its doors to customers following weeks of mounting anticipation and progress updates on social media.

The charming local shop, decked out in a green, white, and black motif, offers the community a comfortable space to socialize and enjoy a wide assortment of menu items, including freshly brewed coffee, matcha, hot chocolate, and refreshers, as well as specialty baked goods and sandwiches.

“I’ve been wanting to put a café here for a long time,” said owner and operator Bonnie Ognibene. “I just think Oakfield needed a neat little place to sit down for a while and enjoy coffee or brunch.”

By its first Saturday morning, the shop was bustling with the chatter of eager patrons and humming of shiny, new espresso machines and blenders. The rich aroma of hazelnut and vanilla greeted visitors at the doorway, gratifying the senses and stirring a strong craving for freshly brewed coffee, perhaps accompanied by a bagel.

Ognibene added that the café is also expecting to receive some more gluten-free options in the near future.

Upon entering, customers can expect to be greeted by friendly staff, free cookie samples, and a welcoming ambience that encourages relaxed conversation.

Formerly a hair salon, the interior of Zoom Café features a walk-in retail area where patrons can browse and purchase goods, seamlessly complemented by a comfortable sitting room furnished with a plush couch, a window-side console table, and an arrangement of chairs and tables.

The Café has received largely positive feedback from the Oakfield community, especially from those who have long awaited the installation of a new sit-down establishment in the downtown sector.

“I’m not a big coffee drinker,” local business owner Chip Zegrossi said, “but I’m happy for them and I’m glad any time I see a new business opening in Oakfield.”

Ognibene is assisted by a small crew of trained baristas, although she is open to hiring some extra part-time help, she said. The café provides a range of service options for customer convenience, including dine-in, curbside pickup, and takeout.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.