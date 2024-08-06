Sponsored Post: 38 Special announces new music, stopping at Batavia Downs on Friday

Submitted photo.

By James Fink

Don Barnes has good news for .38 Special fans.

Very good news.

Following the band’s summer tour, which includes an August 9 show at Batavia Downs, they will be headed back into the studio to put together a double CD “legacy” package including greatest hits and new songs. The disc is due out next spring.

“We (the band) are firing on all cylinders,” said Barnes, .38 Special’s longtime lead vocalist and guitar player.

The new songs will sound familiar to fans of the band - and that’s by design, Barnes insists.

“It is a throwback to our style,” Barnes said.

.38 Special came of age in the 1980s following a musical path carved out by such bands as the Outlaws and Marshall Tucker Band, among others. That translates to a healthy mix of old school rock with a southern bent.

“It’s great that we are still vibrant and relevant,” Barnes said. “When we started this, nobody knew how long it was going to last, or if would last, but it did.”

The band’s musical formula has worked and worked well.

.38 Special has made 15 studio albums and sold more than 20 million records. The hits and radio-friendly songs were plenty.

There’s “Hold on Loosely,” “Rocking into the Night” and “Caught Up in You,” among them. Yes, all will be part of .38 Special’s setlist at Batavia Downs.

“To us, it’s about having a good time on stage and taking our fans on a fun ride,” Barnes said. “It has to be fun for the fans and fun for us.”

Besides Barnes, fellow .38 Special band members include Bobby Capps on keyboards, Gary Moffatt on drums, bass player Barry Dunaway, and Jerry Riggs on guitar.

The band plays - on average - 100 shows a year.

"It doesn’t get stale," Barnes said.

Anything but.

“This is the greatest job in the world,” Barnes said. “We love bringing joy to people.”

Tickets are available at www.bataviadownsgaming.com.

38 Special performs at Batavia Downs on Friday, August 9.