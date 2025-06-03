Sponsored Post: All Babies Cherished 9th Annual Run Baby Run 5K is this Saturday! Register today

All Babies Cherished Pregnancy Assistance Center would like to invite you to join us for a morning of fitness and support! We will be holding our ninth annual Run Baby Run 5K benefit event to raise money for the powerful and fulfilling work that we do, supporting young mothers, working hard to raise their precious babies during difficult financial times!



Lace up your sneakers and gather all of your friends to join you! Runners and walkers are All welcome!!! Prizes for top runners in 5 age categories, both male and female. Timing by Spirit Timing! Can’t wait to see you there!!