Sponsored Post: Batavia Downs hosting Psychic Fair for three days starting Friday

Throughout her adult life, Suzanne Linde has had a number of interesting jobs, including decorating cakes, making and selling jewelry, serving as a minister and as co-founder of the Experience Psychic Fair.

It is the Experience Psychic Fair that will bring Linde, 68, back to Batavia Downs. The fair is scheduled for a three-day run from Jan. 12-14 at the venerable Batavia destination. The fair will feature at least 12 psychics or readers plus 40 vendors selling everything from crystals, jewelry and numerology readings.

All readers and vendors are vetted by Linde and her staff. All are legit.

"We make sure we only bring high quality-readers," Linde said. "I consider the people we bring as family."

A Lily Dale Assembly-trained and educated psychic, Linde said she enjoys putting on the shows and meeting with people.

Why?

"Because everyone wants to know what's happening in this crazy world," Linde said.

Batavia Downs is one of Linde's favorite destinations. An Elma native, who now lives in Williston, Fla., Linde said returning to Western New York is a homecoming.

Linde and her business partner, Cortland resident Clyde LeFevre, have 30 Experience Psychic Fair stops booked for 2024, including return stops to Batavia Downs in April and October.

Linde is the first to admit the entire Experience Psychic Fair gathering is designed for people to have fun and be entertained.

"Our job is to uplift," Linde said. "The energy in the building is amazing."

The typical attendee is female between the ages of 25 and 70, although recent fairs have skewed towards a more diverse and younger crowd, including more men, millennials and Gen Xers.

"People, especially younger people, are looking for kinder things," Linde said.

When it comes to psychics and readers, Linde said many are looking for personal answers and using the readings as a road map.

"We love helping people, and that is one of the joys I get out of putting on these kinds of fairs," Linde said.

The Experience Psychic Fair opens on Friday, Jan. 12th and runs through the weekend. Information can be found on the Batavia Downs Facebook page or directly at https://www.experiencepsychicfair.com/.

