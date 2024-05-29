Sponsored Post: Batavia Downs partners with Empire for annual Bourbon Fest

By James Fink

The upcoming Bourbon & Whiskey Fest at Batavia Downs is seen as a natural fit for both Jeff Weisenborn's company and the venerable Genesee County destination.

"I see it as a perfect partnership," said Weisenborn, a sales representative for the Cheektowaga office of Empire Merchants North.

Empire is the regional distributor of popular brands such as Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester - three of the most popular bourbon and whiskey brands sold in Western New York.

Batavia Downs and Empire Merchants North are partnering for the Sixth Annual Bourbon & Whiskey Fest on June 8, which also ties in with the Belmont Stakes. Various Jack Daniel's, Old Forester, and Woodford Reserve will be showcased.

"We do events like this because it helps draw attention to all our brands," Weisenborn said. "Jack Daniel's is an old town classic."

Events like the Bourbon & Whiskey Fest help Weisenborn "connect" with those who buy the various Jack Daniel's, Woodford Reserve, and Old Forester brands.

"People love to talk whiskey," Weisenborn said. "Whiskey and bourbon are extremely popular. People associate it with getting together and having a good time. And they love the history of our brands."

The Sixth Annual Batavia Downs Bourbon and Whiskey Fest is Saturday, June 8. The event runs 4:30 - 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include a $20 coupon for free play at Batavia Downs, a $5 betting voucher for the Belmont Stakes, food, a program, and a free glass. Tickets are available through BataviaConcerts.com.

James Fink writes on behalf of Batavia Downs. Sponsored Post paid for by Batavia Downs.