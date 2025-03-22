Sponsored Post: Bontrager; Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to bid in a public internet auction for a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story home



Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to bid in a public internet auction for a beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-story home, showcasing exquisite Victorian-era rooms and a breathtaking staircase. Nestled in the charming Town of Alabama, NY, this property exudes historical elegance. Updates will be needed to restore the home to its original splendor, but it holds tremendous potential.



Enhancing its appeal, the estate includes a delightful carriage house and an intriguing "ice house," all set on a generous lot of nearly one acre. This is more than just a home; it's a chance to own a piece of history.

Showings are encouraged, and Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is happy to collaborate with other real estate brokers. Internet bidding will close on Wednesday, April 2nd, at 7:00 PM. For details, pictures, and terms, please visit bontragerauction.com. If you have additional questions, you can contact Todd Jantzi, Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker at Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service, at todd@bontragerauction.com or 585-343-4529.