Get ready to bid on this one-of-a-kind gem in the City of Batavia! This fantastic property is up for grabs in an online auction. Boasting a duplex with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, the potential is endless. Close to west-end shops and school athletic fields. Over 2500 sq ft of living space. Don't snooze on this opportunity!

Online Bidding: Wednesday, July 31st - Wednesday, August 21st at 7:00 pm (soft close)

Open House Dates: Thursday, August 8th, 3 - 5 pm

Find out more at bontragerauction.com.