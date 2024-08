Join the Open House party this week at this revamped 3-bedroom beauty at 3295 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia! New floors, kitchen, bathroom - you name it, it's got a fresh new vibe. Open house dates are Thursday, August 15th, 3 - 5pm and Saturday, August 17th, 9 - 11 am. Bidding is open at bontragerauction.com until August 28th. Don’t miss your opportunity to view and bid on this move-in-ready home. Nothing to do but unpack!