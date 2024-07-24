Sponsored Post: Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is running an online public real estate auction in Oakfield

3463 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Oakfield, NY.

Bontrager Real Estate & Auction Service is currently running an online public real estate auction of a 3-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath ranch home located in the Town of Oakfield, NY.



Online Bidding: July 10th - July 31st at 7:00 pm (soft close) at bontragerauction.com.



This charming 1260 sq ft ranch home, built in 1973, sits on a cozy .48 acre plot in a serene countryside spot. It boasts three bedrooms, one and a half baths, a delightful screened porch, a single-car garage, and an enclosed wood shed. Ready to peek inside? Head to bontragerauction.com for all the details, terms, and snapshots!