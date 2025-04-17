Sponsored Post: Celebrate Easter weekend with Northgate Free Methodist Church

Celebrate Easter at Northgate: You’re invited to Easter Weekend at Northgate as we celebrate the hope and resurrection of Jesus!



Good Friday at Northgate: Join us on Friday, April 18, at 7:00 PM for a special Good Friday service as we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus and prepare our hearts for the hope of Easter. We'll remember the depth of His love and the power of the cross.



Saturday, April 19 at 6:00pm | Sunday, April 20 9:30am & 11:00am

Whether you prefer the peaceful beauty of a sunrise service outdoors or one of our weekend services, there’s a place for you this Easter at Northgate.

8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.