Sponsored Post: Celebrate Easter weekend with Northgate Free Methodist Church

Celebrate Easter at Northgate: You’re invited to Easter Weekend at Northgate as we celebrate the hope and resurrection of Jesus!
Good Friday at Northgate: Join us on Friday, April 18, at 7:00 PM for a special Good Friday service as we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus and prepare our hearts for the hope of Easter. We'll remember the depth of His love and the power of the cross.
Saturday, April 19 at 6:00pm | Sunday, April 20 9:30am & 11:00am
Whether you prefer the peaceful beauty of a sunrise service outdoors or one of our weekend services, there’s a place for you this Easter at Northgate.
8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.
Easter Sunrise Service: Join us for a special Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 20, at 6:00 AM as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus in the beautiful quiet of the early morning. This outdoor service at the Pavilion will be a time of reflection, worship, and joy as we remember the victory of the empty tomb.
8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020. https://northgatefmc.com