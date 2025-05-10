Sponsored Post: City Church; join us Sunday for Mother's Day

“There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one. -Jill Churchill-

The City Church invites you to come out to one of our services this Sunday for Mother’s Day. We have two services at our main campus, 210 East Main St., at 8:30 and 10 AM

Join us as we honor every Mom that walks through the doors. The red carpet will be out, a photo booth will be set up, and Moms will walk away with a special gift. We will worship together and then hear a message from one of our first ladies, Pastor Patti. Kids ministry available at the 10 AM service.