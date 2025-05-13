Sponsored Post: Comfort, character and curb appeal! 2 Hilltop Drive in LeRoy, call Nancy Crocker today

2 Hilltop Drive, Leroy, NY. Fantastic village 3 bedroom 1.5 baths ranch. Spacious eat-in kitchen, ceramic floors, ample counter space & cupboards (some with glass doors). Sliding glass doors lead to an attractive heated sunroom overlooking a totally fenced rear yard. Extra Large Living room with fireplace, built in bookcases also has room for additional dining space. First floor laundry. Home has central air. Numerous recent updates. portable generator. Open front porch. Two tier deck is great for summer entertaining and enjoyment. attached garage. Near playgrounds, tennis courts, schools and shopping areas. Move in ready. Call Nancy Crocker at Empire Realty today - call 585-314-7982.