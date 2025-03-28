Sponsored Post: Exciting residential/entrepreneurial opportunity!! Let your imagination run wild OR call all your friends

256 Guthrie Road, Wheatland

Exciting residential or entrepreneurial opportunity-let your imagination run wild OR CALL all your friends!! There are homes that when you walk thru the door you wished the walls could talk and this is THAT HOME! This is a must see Historic home that won’t disappoint from the moment you step through the front door-you will immediately feel transported back to a different time -one of wide planked hardwood floors, built in book cases, rooms upon rooms with beautiful hand painted woodwork, the deepest windowsills with amazing views out every window! The front winding staircase leads you to super spacious upstairs with three large bright and sunny bedrooms with attached “sitting rooms” or amazing private lounges/closets-leading to the “back” staircase taking you back down to main floor into the modernized galley kitchen. Surrounded by gorgeous farmland and views, this home was recently separated from a larger parcel but retained almost 3 scenic acres, and an amazing 38x100 Wells barn that only lends to this one of a kind property-all of which would be almost impossible to recreate in this day and age! Located at the very end of Guthrie Road you will enjoy the beautiful winding pretty drive up to the property, the grounds are nicely landscaped with a garden and fenced in in-ground pool and patio to enjoy the sunny summer days ahead! The opportunities that this amazing home holds from your very own private residence or entrepreneurial bed and breakfast or Airbnb-this home has been lovingly cared for AND updated throughout the years so you can move in and immediately start creating your own history! There will be delayed negotiations until Monday March 31st at 5:00 to allow everyone the opportunity to visit a true historic homestead! Call Reliant Real Estate today!