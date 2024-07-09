Sponsored Post: Great home, fantastic location! Better price! Call Reliant Real Estate today

17 Hart Street, Batavia-City. GREAT HOME. FANTASTIC LOCATION. BETTER PRICE!! SELDOM FOUND-FRONTAGE ON TWO STREETS! AWESOME LARGE YARD!! MINUTES WALK TO HOSPITAL, SCHOOL & BASEBALL STADIUM! This home is ready for someone new to move in and make their own. It offers super spacious downstairs with huge bright living room with gas fireplace, formal dining area, large kitchen and first floor den/bedroom, if you would need; currently used as rec/play room- with full bath attached and new sliding glass doors leading to back deck and awesome back yard! Upstairs has three more bedrooms and half bath. Upstairs bedrooms do have hardwoods, as well as primary bedroom has door leading to balcony porch for hot summer nites and firework watching!! Many updates to including year old furnace and central air, literally many new (days old) windows and sliding glass door! Back yard is best kept secret as it is extra deep(240') - going clear back to Douglas Street, with full frontage to !! Basement is extra large with some partially finished areas, for extra play/work areas! No delays here, come check it out and be home by Labor Day!! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).