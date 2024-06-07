Sponsored Post: Happy Friday from Reliant Real Estate! Weekends are the best time to look at houses

NEW LISTING!! 1 Carolwood Drive, Batavia. Why build when you can buy the builders home? Solid and gracious, this 4 bedroom brick contemporary has a lot to offer with possibility of adding so much more! Location is fantastic and the .55 acre lawn is parklike - when you step inside you will immediately feel welcomed with the inviting pretty foyer! The home has amazing space, is nicely designed, and laid out with cozy front library and formal dining room leading to beautiful open custom kitchen with walk in pantry and cozy family room w/ brick fireplace. There is an oversized bright and beautiful living room with cathedral ceilings and striking wood beams, built ins and a large first floor primary bedroom suite with a fabulous bath, AS WELL as a custom office and exercise room and handy oversized laundry room!! Three large bedrooms and full bath upstairs with 2 additional unfinished bonus rooms ready for you to add more space if you could possibly need it! Functionality is no issue with a whole house generator, multi-zoned furnace, central air, PLUS an outside drilled well for irrigation system to keep up with all landscaping wants! Definitely worth the price of admission-come see for yourself!!



3220 Broadway Road, Alexander Fantastic solid country ranch ready to go! This well taken care of home was completely gutted and remodeled 10 years ago so has little to nothing for the new owner to do but move in. Home has great curb appeal with double wide drive and open front porch and attached garage. When entering you are welcomed into oversized tiled mud room with first floor laundry, large pantry closet and half bath! From there you step into BEAUTIFUL open kitchen with gorgeous hickory cupboards and granite counter tops and oversized kitchen island for meal prep and entertaining! Bright and open large living/dining area with pretty hardwood floors throughout which leads you to screened enclosed back porch overlooking very pretty back yard and patio area! This home is located in Alexander School District and is perfect for starters or downsizers and is conveniently located for quick and easy commute to Buffalo or Batavia and with all the rural charm and peacefulness that you are looking for!