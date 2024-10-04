Sponsored Post: Happy Friday from Reliant Real Estate

6745 Batavia Byron Road, Byron, NY 14422.

BACK ON MARKET!! Buyer could not complete the sale-YOUR OPPORTUNITY!! This home and seller are raring to go! Super solid country home located in Byron Bergen School System on almost 2.5 acres! This home has a lot to offer most everyone-an almost 2000 sq foot home with lots of spread out room. There are 3 good-sized bedrooms upstairs and two rooms down that could also be used as well for a total of 5 possible bedrooms!! An absolute great country yard surrounded by fields and great views and not only an attached garage with welder hookup for that handy person as well as a 10x12 two story shed with electric AND a 26x32 3 car garage with electric-talk about places to hang!!Oversized deck with great back yard country views and 2 permanent propane lines for gas grills perfect for summer entertaining! Metal roof 2017 Gutter Gaurds and Hot Water Tank installed 2023 Well built and ready for someone to move in as well as updated throughout the years-easy to check out! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663)