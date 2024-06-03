Sponsored Post: If opportunity doesn't knock; build a door! Call Reliant Real Estate today

5158 E Main Street Road, Batavia-Town

! Location, location, location-this property has very favorable commercial zoning with high visibility, great traffic counts and within 10 miles of three NYS Thruway exits plus every other main route-5,20,33,63,77,and 98!! Property shares boundary lines with the GCEDC Ag Park and a National Grid substation. There are two freestanding buildings on property which can be used or easily removed. There has been a clean Phase 1 recently completed as of July 2019. This property is priced below neighboring commercial lots-a lot of opportunity for the price!