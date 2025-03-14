Sponsored Post: It's a beautiful day to buy some land! Call Reliant Real Estate today

0 West Main Street Road, Batavia. SHOVEL READY!! This property is ready for you to hit the ground running when you are READY TO BUILD as current owner has DONE ALL THE DETAIL WORK already!!Site work completed with survey, perc test/wastewater treatment plan, building plan, building permit AND housing blueprints should you want!! This 1+ acre lot is conveniently located to all major routes and two thruway exits not to mention shopping restaurants and more-ALSO located in Pembroke School System as an added bonus!! Call Reliant Real Estate today!