Sponsored Post: Join us for the Hornet Hustle during the Labor Daze weekend

Hornet Hustle 5k. Sat 8/31/24 9:00am. Start/Finish line at Oakfield Methodist Church Parking lot, 5 North Main Street, Oakfield, NY. Sign up by 8/15 to be guaranteed a race Tshirt https://oakfieldbetterment.com/5k

The annual Labor Daze Hornet Hustle 5K Run/Walk winds throughout the streets of the village of Oakfield. The proceeds will help benefit the two scholarships that Oakfield Betterment Committee will be giving out to two graduating seniors each year. After the race, stay for the Labor Daze Music & Food Festival, which continues all day Saturday and through Monday evening. Sign up by 8/15 to get a race Tshirt, register in advance for $25 or $30 day of.

