Sponsored Post: Just listed; 6745 Byron Road, Byron! Call Reliant today

Super solid country home located in Byron-Bergen school system on almost 2.5 acres. This home has a lot of offer everyone, almost 2,000 square foot home with lots of spread out room. An absolute great country yard surrounded by field and great views. Offers an attached garage with welders hookups for that handy person as well as a 10x12 two story shed with electric and a 26x 32 three car garage with electric! Talk about a place to hang out!! Well built and ready to move in, updated throughout the years, Super easy to check out. Don’t delay - call us today! Call 585-344-HOME (4663).