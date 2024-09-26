Sponsored Post: Just Listed: 7 Chase Park, Batavia! Call Sunny Rathod today

7 Chase Park, Batavia. This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath home has been owned for over 44 years. It features a remodeled kitchen with HomeCrest cabinetry and a convenient first-floor laundry. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork flow throughout, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Recent updates include energy-efficient windows that enhance comfort. A designated office space offers flexibility for work or study. The property is ideally located near shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Call Sunny today!