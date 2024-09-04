Sponsored Post: Just listed by Reliant; 7487 Fisher Road, Oakfield

7487 Fisher Road Oakfield, NY 14125. Country hidden gem! One owner custom built home that was lovingly up-kept throughout the years and it shows! This ranch home has so much possibility for the new owners but can be immediately moved into as it is immaculate and freshly painted thruout and the hardwood floors shine! From walking into large breezeway entrance with parquet floors to the bright and homey large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space you will be impressed with all the room thru out! The bedrooms are large with hardwood floors and closets and the oversized livingroom will make you just want to stay and relax! There are beautiful windows with gorgeous views and very pretty glass French doors to add to the charm. Downstairs adds an **ADDITIONAL almost 600 sq ft!** Clean and bright with cozy gas fireplace and walk out entrance to amazing back yard that boasts an **extra tax ID included with sale that adds an additional 7.4 acres and TWO barns!!**Taxes and assessment reflect both parcels. Additionally, there is central vac, a tear off roof(2014) and charming eternal gas lite outside!! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).