Sponsored Post: Just listed! Entrepreneurial Opportunities; 52 Swan Street, Batavia! Call Reliant Real Estate today



Entrepreneurial Opportunities JUST LISTED! 52 Swan Street Batavia-City, NY 14020. Fantastic opportunity in heart of City that offers multiple business possibilities OR keep it for your own private work/storage space!!This is a super solid 2662 sq ft masonry building that has 3 overhead doors 6 year old roof and finished office space with private entrance to street. The building sits on a partially fenced large lot offering plenty of parking and area to drop your trailer or outside equipment! This type of opportunity doesn't come around often at this price-take advantage of it! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663).