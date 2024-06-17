Sponsored Post: Just listed from Reliant Real Estate; 29 North Main Street, Elba

29 N Main Street, Elba

New York 14058

This home just begs you to come relax and enjoy! Solid and lovingly cared for this home will surprise you as soon as you step in-from the cozy livingroom with wood burning fireplace encased by pretty wooden built ins, gorgeous hardwood floors and beamed ceiling all give you that timeless feeling of days gone by! Stepping further in there is dinette area leading to updated open step saver kitchen with plenty of cupboards and island opening up to large bright family/dining/entertaining space-you decide! This room is lined with all windows and sliding glass doors showing off prettiest of views! There are two first floor bedrooms first floor laundry and beautifully remodeled first floor bath. There is also cozy bedroom upstairs as well. Hidden from road the backyard is something special! Beautiful plantings and greenery encase this backyard as well as double pond with wooden bridge and beautiful field backdrop. Yard also has cute red shed and your very own greenhouse! From enjoying the oversized covered front porch, enjoying the park like yard and being within walking distance to park school dining and ice cream this Village home is the epitome of classic rural living!

Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344-HOME (4663) .