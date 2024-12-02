Sponsored Post: Just Listed from Reliant Real Estate - 2995 W. Main Street Road, Batavia

2995 W Main Street Road Batavia-Town. What a great property! Even better price!! This country home offers a lot of possibilities and opportunities for all-whether starting out or downsizing this home has something for everyone! Starting with spacious layout and is perfect for anyone looking for first floor living-there are two full baths and two bedrooms on main floor! The master bedroom suite is oversized with private bath and awesome loft space perfect for private sitting area, workout space or amazing dressing room! Kitchen dining living-room flow perfectly and are great for entertaining and features propane fireplace for cozy evenings. Second bedroom is currently used as home office and great built in work area! Upstairs bedroom is spacious with corner fireplace huge closet/storage area and private bathroom! Outside features pretty wooded backyard with awesome double concrete patio and is all ready for you and your outside kitchen! The out building is what will have your friends envious-not only is it partially finished and heated with propane fireplace, there is so much great heated work space and storage areas as well! There is also huge finished loft area with bath -used as home gym space! Only scratching the surface with everything that is included with this property! Awesome location-conveniently located to shopping and thruway-Hurry and check this one out!! Call Reliant Real Estate today, call 585-344- HOME (4663)